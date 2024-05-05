unrecognized villages

Accessibility links
When rockets fall, Bedouin Israeli citizens have nowhere to hide

A relative points to a hole in the roof of Mohammed al-Hassouni's family home. It was caused by an Iranian missile fragment that injured his 7-year-old daughter on the night Iran attacked Israel. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Middle East crisis — explained

While most buildings in Israel are required to have bomb shelters, a zoning catch-22 has left Bedouin villagers unprotected.

