powder inhalers

Miguel Divo shows his patient, Joel Rubinstein, a dry powder inhaler. It's an alternative to some puff inhalers that emit potent greenhouse gases, but is equally effective for many patients with asthma. Jesse Costa/WBUR

Shots - Health News

Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

WBUR

May 6, 2024 • Some doctors are promoting propellant-free inhalers over puff inhalers that emit greenhouse gases. Climate change can exacerbate respiratory ills because of more fires, air pollution and allergens.

Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

Listen · 3:54