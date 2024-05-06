metered dose inhaler

Accessibility links
Could better asthma inhalers help patients, and the planet too?

Miguel Divo shows his patient, Joel Rubinstein, a dry powder inhaler. It's an alternative to some puff inhalers that emit potent greenhouse gases, but is equally effective for many patients with asthma. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

Shots - Health News

WBUR

Some doctors are promoting propellant-free inhalers over puff inhalers that emit greenhouse gases. Climate change can exacerbate respiratory ills because of more fires, air pollution and allergens.

