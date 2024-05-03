Actor Mark Hamill, wearing a pair of aviator shades he said he got from President Biden, makes a surprise appearance in the White House daily press briefing on May 3. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Elections In time for May the Fourth, Mark Hamill of 'Star Wars' stopped by the White House May 3, 2024 • Mark Hamill is known for obsessively posting about President Biden (he's a fan) and also about former President Donald Trump (he's really not a fan.) On Friday, he met Biden in the Oval Office.