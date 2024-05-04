Ohio National Guard members move toward students at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, on May 4, 1970. They fired into the crowd, killing four students and injuring nine. AP hide caption toggle caption AP Campus protests over the Gaza war She survived the 1970 Kent State shooting. Here's her message to student activists May 4, 2024 • On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State students, killing four and wounding nine. A former student who now teaches there reflects on that day and offers lessons for protesters now.