FILE - The White House is visible through the fence at the North Lawn in Washington, on June 16, 2016. A driver died Saturday night, May 4, 2024 after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House, authorities said. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption toggle caption Andrew Harnik/AP National Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says May 5, 2024 • A driver died after a vehicle crashed into a gate at the White House Saturday night, but the fatal collision is being investigated "only as a traffic crash", law enforcement authorities said.