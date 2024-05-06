Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino, of the Achieving Goals party, celebrates after winning on the day of the general electing in Panama City, on Sunday. Matias Delacroix/AP hide caption toggle caption Matias Delacroix/AP The Americas Last-minute candidate José Raúl Mulino wins Panama's presidential election May 6, 2024 • José Raúl Mulino was set to become the new leader of the Central American nation as authorities unofficially called the race Sunday night after his three nearest rivals conceded.