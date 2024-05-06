Accessibility links
elections panama elections panama
Stories About

elections panama

Last-minute candidate José Raúl Mulino wins Panama's presidential election

Presidential candidate Jose Raul Mulino, of the Achieving Goals party, celebrates after winning on the day of the general electing in Panama City, on Sunday. Matias Delacroix/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Matias Delacroix/AP

The Americas

Last-minute candidate José Raúl Mulino wins Panama's presidential election

José Raúl Mulino was set to become the new leader of the Central American nation as authorities unofficially called the race Sunday night after his three nearest rivals conceded.

Browse archive or search npr.org