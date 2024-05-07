university administrations

Squares mark a lawn where tents once stood at Brown University in Providence, R.I. It's one of several schools where administrators have struck deals with student protesters. David Goldman/AP hide caption toggle caption David Goldman/AP Campus protests over the Gaza war What we can learn from 4 schools that have reached agreements with Gaza protesters May 7, 2024 • Northwestern, Brown, Rutgers and University of Minnesota are among the handful of schools that have reached agreements with student protesters. Here's how they did it, and what could come next.