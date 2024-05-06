The Shoshone Generating Station, a hydroelectric power plant on the Colorado River east of Glenwood Canyon. (Alex Hager, KUNC) Alex Hager/KUNC hide caption toggle caption Alex Hager/KUNC The Indicator from Planet Money How Colorado towns are trying to get some water certainty May 6, 2024 • In Western Colorado, towns and farms are banding together to pay a hundred million dollars for water they don't intend to use. Today on the show, how scarcity, climate change and a first-dibs system of water management is forcing towns, farms and rural residents to get spendy. How Colorado towns are trying to get some water certainty Listen · 9:33 9:33 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964453/1249440587" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript