Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Courtesey A24

It's Been a Minute

Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

May 7, 2024 • Brittany sits down with Jane Schoenbrun, the director of A24's coming of age horror film, I Saw The TV Glow. Brittany and Jane discuss suburban decay, delightfully creepy kids shows, and new metaphors for the trans experience.