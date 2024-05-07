Accessibility links
Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Courtesey A24 hide caption

Courtesey A24

Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

Brittany sits down with Jane Schoenbrun, the director of A24's coming of age horror film, I Saw The TV Glow. Brittany and Jane discuss suburban decay, delightfully creepy kids shows, and new metaphors for the trans experience.

Suburban decay and choking on nostalgia in 'I Saw The TV Glow'

Listen · 20:48
  • Download
  • Transcript
