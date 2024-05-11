Accessibility links
rafah crossing rafah crossing
Stories About

rafah crossing

Israel expands evacuation orders in Rafah as aid groups struggle to prepare

Palestinians pile their belongings on a vehicle as it drives to safer areas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
AFP via Getty Images

Middle East crisis — explained

Israel expands evacuation orders in Rafah as aid groups struggle to prepare

Israel's military issued new evacuation orders in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, forcing even more Palestinians to relocate on Saturday ahead of a likely expanded ground operation there.

Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing. The impact could be devastating

Thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, migrated from the neighborhoods in the east of Rafah and reaches the coastal side of the city of Deir al-Balah. Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

Consider This from NPR

Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing. The impact could be devastating

The Biden administration has put a hold on an arms shipment to Israel. A senior administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity told NPR it was due to concerns the bombs could be used in Rafah.

Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing. The impact could be devastating

Listen · 11:44
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198911436/1250071638" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Israeli forces seize the Gaza side of Rafah, as Hamas truce talks resume in Egypt

This photo provided by the Israel Defense Forces shows a tank with an Israel flag on it entering the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday. AP hide caption

toggle caption
AP

Middle East crisis — explained

Israeli forces seize the Gaza side of Rafah, as Hamas truce talks resume in Egypt

Israeli tanks rolled into Rafah Tuesday, taking control of the territory's border crossing with Egypt, even as Israel sent a delegation to Cairo for Hamas truce talks.

Israeli forces seize the Gaza side of Rafah, as Hamas truce talks resume in Egypt

Listen · 3:50
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249550208/1249680481" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Browse archive or search npr.org