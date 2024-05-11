rafah crossing

Palestinians pile their belongings on a vehicle as it drives to safer areas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption AFP via Getty Images Middle East crisis — explained Israel expands evacuation orders in Rafah as aid groups struggle to prepare May 11, 2024 • Israel's military issued new evacuation orders in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, forcing even more Palestinians to relocate on Saturday ahead of a likely expanded ground operation there.