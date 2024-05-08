Lily Padula for NPR The Science of Siblings Venus and Earth used to look like 'twin' planets. What happened? May 8, 2024 • Earth, Mars and Venus all looked pretty similar when they first formed. Today, Mars is dry, cold, and dusty; Venus has a hot, crushing atmosphere. Why did these sibling planets turn out so different? Venus and Earth used to look like 'twin' planets. What happened? 3:48 Toggle more options Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1249591554/1249592264" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">