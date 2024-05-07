Nate Hegyi/Nate Hegyi The Indicator from Planet Money Hazard maps: The curse of knowledge May 7, 2024 • What happens when small town politics collide with the climate crisis? And how do hazard maps—maps that show which homes in your neighborhood are at risk of getting destroyed or damaged by a natural disaster—come into play? On today's episode, how some people—from Indiana to Oregon to Alaska—are facing some very real concerns about insurance and the ability to sell their houses. Hazard maps: The curse of knowledge Listen · 8:59 8:59 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964461/1249753809" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript