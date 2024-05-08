A. Martin UW Photography/Getty Images Short Wave A look at the sea slug utility belt, from solar power to stealing stings May 8, 2024 • Emily gets super nerdy with former host Maddie Sofia get as they dive into the incredible world of nudibranchs in this encore episode. Not only are these sea slugs eye-catching for their colors, some of them have evolved to "steal" abilities from other organisms — from the power of photosynthesis to the stinging cells of their venomous predators. These sea slugs are going to blow your mind! A look at the sea slug utility belt, from solar power to stealing stings Listen · 12:10 12:10 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909956/1249847664" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">