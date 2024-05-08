Accessibility links
The CDC issues new rules for bringing dogs into the U.S., aimed at keeping out rabies

Traveling internationally with a dog — or adopting one from abroad — just got a bit more complicated. The CDC issued new rules intended to reduce the risk of importing rabies. mauinow1/Getty Images/iStockphoto hide caption

mauinow1/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shots - Health News

The CDC announced stricter regulations for importing dogs from abroad — or traveling internationally with your furry companions.

