Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision 2024 in a year of protests

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song "The Code," celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday. Martin Meissner/AP hide caption

The Swiss singer and rapper was one of two nonbinary artists in the finals at this year's event held in Malmo, Sweden. Meanwhile, protesters called for Israel's disqualification from the contest.

Eurovision 2024: Here are the songs with the best shot at glory

Switzerland's Nemo rehearses "The Code" before the second semifinal. Jessica Gow/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty hide caption

Another year, another glitter-filled spectacle known as the Eurovision Song Contest. The Grand Final airs Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States.

