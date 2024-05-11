Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song "The Code," celebrates after winning the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on Saturday. Martin Meissner/AP hide caption toggle caption Martin Meissner/AP Television Switzerland's Nemo wins Eurovision 2024 in a year of protests May 11, 2024 • The Swiss singer and rapper was one of two nonbinary artists in the finals at this year's event held in Malmo, Sweden. Meanwhile, protesters called for Israel's disqualification from the contest.