speech assistive technology

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton used text-to-speech technology to advocate for her bill on the House floor Monday, following her diagnosis with the rare brain condition known as progressive supranuclear palsy. C-SPAN/Screenshot by NPR hide caption toggle caption C-SPAN/Screenshot by NPR Politics A lawmaker with a brain disease used voice assist to back her bill on the House floor May 8, 2024 • Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia was diagnosed last year with rare disease that makes it hard to speak. She still advocated for a bill renaming a post office in her district – and the House passed it.