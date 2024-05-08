Accessibility links
Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Wexton
Stories About

Jennifer Wexton

A lawmaker with a brain disease used voice assist to back her bill on the House floor

Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton used text-to-speech technology to advocate for her bill on the House floor Monday, following her diagnosis with the rare brain condition known as progressive supranuclear palsy. C-SPAN/Screenshot by NPR hide caption

toggle caption
C-SPAN/Screenshot by NPR

Politics

A lawmaker with a brain disease used voice assist to back her bill on the House floor

Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia was diagnosed last year with rare disease that makes it hard to speak. She still advocated for a bill renaming a post office in her district – and the House passed it.

Browse archive or search npr.org