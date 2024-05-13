Accessibility links
With 'bleisure' and fewer workers, the American hotel is in recovery

Vinay Patel, head of Fairbrook Hotels, owns 11 hotels around Virginia. Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel hide caption

Amar Patel/Courtesy of Vinay Patel

Business

A new type of traveler is part of the post-pandemic reset at U.S. hotels, along with fewer daily cleanings and pancake-slinging machines.

Listen · 3:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250205737/1250855247" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
