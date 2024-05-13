Lauren Hill, a graduate student at Cal State LA, holds a bird at the bird banding site at Bear Divide in the San Gabriel Mountains. Grace Widyatmadja/NPR hide caption toggle caption Grace Widyatmadja/NPR Animals On this unassuming trail near LA, bird watchers see something spectacular May 13, 2024 • At Bear Divide, just outside Los Angeles, you can see a rare spectacle of nature. This is one of the only places in the western United States where you can see bird migration during daylight hours. On this unassuming trail near LA, bird watchers see something spectacular Listen · 8:02 8:02 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250248970/1250444003" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">