Rain often sweeps the Azores, shaping lush forests and emerald green meadows. When the skies clear, views are often spectacular. Brian Mann/NPR World Hiking the Azores into lush mountains and stormy North Atlantic weather May 11, 2024 • NPR correspondent Brian Mann went trekking on Sao Miguel, one of the most remote islands in the North Atlantic. He found volcanic mountains, birdsong, solitude and lots of rain. Hiking the Azores into lush mountains and stormy North Atlantic weather