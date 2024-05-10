Accessibility links
the phantom menace the phantom menace
Stories About

the phantom menace

Critics hated 'The Phantom Menace.' It might be time to reconsider

A Jedi and a Jar Jar walk into a movie... Maximum Film/Alamy hide caption

toggle caption
Maximum Film/Alamy

Consider This from NPR

Critics hated 'The Phantom Menace.' It might be time to reconsider

When Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace hit screens across the country in 1999, Return of the Jedi felt like ancient history to Star Wars fans. But after 16 long years, the movie let down fans and critics alike. Twenty-five years have changed how a lot of people feel. For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Critics hated 'The Phantom Menace.' It might be time to reconsider

Listen · 16:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198912218/1250657610" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org