A Jedi and a Jar Jar walk into a movie... Maximum Film/Alamy hide caption toggle caption Maximum Film/Alamy Consider This from NPR Critics hated 'The Phantom Menace.' It might be time to reconsider May 10, 2024 • When Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace hit screens across the country in 1999, Return of the Jedi felt like ancient history to Star Wars fans. But after 16 long years, the movie let down fans and critics alike. Twenty-five years have changed how a lot of people feel. For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Critics hated 'The Phantom Menace.' It might be time to reconsider Listen · 16:08 16:08 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198912218/1250657610" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript