tax receipts

The U.S. Treasury ran a surplus in April, as tax payments jumped by 22% from a year ago. The federal government is still on track to run a deficit of more than $1.5 trillion this year. Al Drago/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Al Drago/Getty Images Economy Tax revenue jumps 22% in April, but U.S. deficit still looms large May 10, 2024 • The U.S. Treasury ran a surplus last month, thanks in part to the April 15th tax deadline. But the federal government is still expected to end the year more than $1.5 trillion in the red.