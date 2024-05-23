kids health

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders among children. SIphotography/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption SIphotography/Getty Images Shots - Health News ADHD diagnoses are rising. 1 in 9 U.S. kids have gotten one, new study finds May 23, 2024 • ADHD is an ongoing and expanding public health concern, according to researchers studying the disorder. One million more U.S. children were diagnosed in 2022 compared to 2016, a new study shows.