kids health

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders among children.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders among children.

ADHD diagnoses are rising. 1 in 9 U.S. kids have gotten one, new study finds

ADHD is an ongoing and expanding public health concern, according to researchers studying the disorder. One million more U.S. children were diagnosed in 2022 compared to 2016, a new study shows.

Want to protect your kids' eyes from myopia? Get them to play outside

Research shows kids who spend two hours a day outside are less likely to develop myopia.

Want to protect your kids' eyes from myopia? Get them to play outside

Childhood myopia, or nearsightedness, is growing rapidly in the U.S. and around the world. Researchers say kids who spend two hours outside every day, are less likely to develop the condition.

