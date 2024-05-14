cardiology

Accessibility links
He invented a successful medical device as a student. Here's his advice for new grads

Dr. Thorsten Siess shows the Impella. Annegret Hilse/Reuters hide caption

Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Shots - Health News

When Thorsten Siess was in graduate school, he came up with the idea for a heart device that's now been used in hundreds of thousands of patients around the world.

