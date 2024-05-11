celebrityblocklist

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City. The actress is one of many celebrities whose name has appeared this week on social media "block" lists for not speaking out publicly about the conflict in Gaza. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Pop Culture On social media, activists used the Met Gala to call out stars for Gaza silence May 11, 2024 • A fast-growing social media campaign to block stars for not speaking out escalated this week after the star-studded New York event.