aurora bourealis

Crosby Beach, Liverpool, England: The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at Another Place by Anthony Gormley. Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images The Picture Show Photos: See the Northern lights from rare solar storm May 11, 2024 • A powerful solar storm struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows in skies around the world — and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids.