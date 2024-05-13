The inside of a cell is a complicated orchestration of interactions between molecules. Keith Chambers/Science Photo Library hide caption toggle caption Keith Chambers/Science Photo Library Short Wave AI gets scientists one step closer to mapping the organized chaos in our cells May 13, 2024 • As artificial intelligence seeps into some realms of society, it rushes into others. One area it's making a big difference is protein science — as in the "building blocks of life," proteins! Producer Berly McCoy talks to host Emily Kwong about the newest advance in protein science: AlphaFold3, an AI program from Google DeepMind. Plus, they talk about the wider field of AI protein science and why researchers hope it will solve a range of problems, from disease to the climate. AI gets scientists one step closer to mapping the organized chaos in our cells Listen · 14:05 14:05 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909978/1250685180" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript