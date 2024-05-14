Serj Tankian, singer for System of a Down Travis Shinn/Hachette Books hide caption toggle caption Travis Shinn/Hachette Books Author Interviews System of a Down's Serj Tankian on his memoir, why a new album hasn't come since 2005 May 14, 2024 • System of a Down singer Serj Tankian covers fleeing the Lebanese Civil War as a child, advocating for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and why his band hasn't made a new album since 2005. System of a Down's Serj Tankian on his memoir, why a new album hasn't come since 2005 Listen · 6:57 6:57 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1250973443/1251200158" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript