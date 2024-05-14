women and aging

Author Miranda July poses next to her novel, "All Fours" Elizabeth Weinberg/Amazon hide caption toggle caption Elizabeth Weinberg/Amazon Perspective It's Been a Minute The miracle of middle age with Miranda July May 14, 2024 • Our culture is full of stories about what it's like to be young: to find yourself, to fall in love, to leave home. But there aren't nearly as many scripts for what middle age might look like, especially for women. This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by author and filmmaker Miranda July, whose new novel 'All Fours' dives deep into the mystery and miracle of being a middle aged woman. The miracle of middle age with Miranda July Listen · 21:21 21:21 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197956401/1251381066" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript