Noelia Voigt (L) and UmaSofia Srivastava (R) attend a charity event in New York City on May 8, the week that they stepped down as Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Rob Kim/Getty Images for Smile Train hide caption toggle caption Rob Kim/Getty Images for Smile Train National Fallout continues from the Miss USA resignations as a runner-up declines the crown May 14, 2024 • After a pair of resignations rocked the pageant world, organizers have found a replacement for Miss USA but not Miss Teen USA. Last year's runner-up said this week that she turned down the crown.