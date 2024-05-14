household finances

Credit card delinquencies rose in the first three months of the year. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, almost 1 in 5 card users is "maxed out," using at least 90% of their credit limit. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Economy More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills May 14, 2024 • Credit card delinquencies rose in the first three months of the year. That's a sign of the growing financial stress that some families are feeling in an era of rising prices and high interest rates. More Americans are falling behind on credit card bills Listen · 3:55 3:55 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251295805/1251450053" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript