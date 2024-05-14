electric vehi

China is aiming to become a global automotive powerhouse, particularly when it comes to electric vehicles. Here, cars wait to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Nanjing. STR/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption STR/AFP via Getty Images Business 5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles May 14, 2024 • The Biden administration is quadrupling tariffs on China-made EVs. The tariffs are part of a broad swath of protectionist policies first imposed by former President Trump. 5 takeaways from Biden's tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles Listen · 3:41 3:41 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251096758/1251408176" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript