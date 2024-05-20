A large new study shows people who bike have less knee pain and arthritis than those who do not. PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images hide caption toggle caption PamelaJoeMcFarlane/Getty Images Shots - Health News Like to bike? Your knees will thank you and you may live longer, too May 20, 2024 • New research shows lifelong bikers have healthier knees, less pain and a longer lifespan, compared to people who've never biked. This adds to the evidence that cycling promotes healthy aging. Like to bike? Your knees will thank you and you may live longer, too Listen · 3:39 3:39 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1251561467/1252397446" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript