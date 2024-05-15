rental market

AUSTIN, TEXAS (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell//Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Brandon Bell//Getty Images The Indicator from Planet Money The highs and lows of US rents May 15, 2024 • The latest inflation numbers are in. This month's Consumer Price Index, or the CPI, is ... well, good and bad news for renters. Shelter prices went up over the last year, but at a slower pace. Shelter makes up nearly a third of the CPI. Today's episode: Rent. Where is it high? Where is it low? What exactly is "coffee milk"? The Indicator tours the U.S. to bring you the answers. The highs and lows of US rents Listen · 9:12 9:12 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964634/1251682160" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript