Rescue workers take Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot and injured, to a hospital in the town of Banska Bystrica, in central Slovakia, on Wednesday. Jan Kroslák/AP hide caption toggle caption Jan Kroslák/AP Europe Slovak authorities charge 'lone wolf' with assassination attempt on the prime minister May 16, 2024 • Slovak authorities charged a man Thursday with attempting to assassinate the populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, saying the suspect acted alone in a politically motivated attack.