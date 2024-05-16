Dia Dipasupil/Getty Wild Card with Rachel Martin The lesson Chris Pine learned after his new film was 'obliterated' by critics May 16, 2024 • Chris Pine says his directorial debut, Poolman, got "obliterated" by critics. But the Star Trek and Wonder Woman star tells Rachel that the experience helped him reevaluate his desire for perfection. Chris also debates predestination with Rachel, reflects on the struggle to feel awe and discusses his recurring childhood dreams of having tea with an elf in a tree. The lesson Chris Pine learned after his new film was 'obliterated' by critics Listen · 26:49 26:49 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244130902/1251561850" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript