People in both New York and Dublin, Ireland, wave and signal at each other while looking at a livestream view of one another as part of an art installation on the street in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption toggle caption Seth Wenig/AP Opinion Simon Says Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium May 18, 2024 • An art installation called The Portal was shut down this week in New York and Dublin because of rude gestures and other bad public behavior, as NPR's Scott Simon explains. Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium Listen · 2:20 2:20 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252231540/1252307804" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript