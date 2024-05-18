Accessibility links
People in both New York and Dublin, Ireland, wave and signal at each other while looking at a livestream view of one another as part of an art installation on the street in New York, Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Seth Wenig/AP

Opinion

Simon Says

Opinion: A tale of two cities' 'Portal' pandemonium

An art installation called The Portal was shut down this week in New York and Dublin because of rude gestures and other bad public behavior, as NPR's Scott Simon explains.

  • Transcript
