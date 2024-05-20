wildestanimal/Getty Images Short Wave Sperm whale families talk a lot. Researchers are trying to decode what they're saying May 20, 2024 • Scientists are testing the limits of artificial intelligence when it comes to language learning. One recent challenge? Learning ... whale! Researchers are using machine learning to analyze and decode whale sounds — and it's just as complicated as it seems. Sperm whale families talk a lot. Researchers are trying to decode what they're saying Listen · 13:34 13:34 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910024/1252241213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript