Accessibility links
sperm whale sperm whale
Stories About

sperm whale

Sperm whale families talk a lot. Researchers are trying to decode what they're saying
wildestanimal/Getty Images

Short Wave

Sperm whale families talk a lot. Researchers are trying to decode what they're saying

Scientists are testing the limits of artificial intelligence when it comes to language learning. One recent challenge? Learning ... whale! Researchers are using machine learning to analyze and decode whale sounds — and it's just as complicated as it seems.

Sperm whale families talk a lot. Researchers are trying to decode what they're saying

Listen · 13:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910024/1252241213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Browse archive or search npr.org