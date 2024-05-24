(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)/Getty Images The Indicator from Planet Money How Red Lobster got cooked and other indicators May 24, 2024 • Indicators of the Week is back! On today's episode, we discuss Red Lobster's bankruptcy, the rancid vibes of the U.S. economy, and a surprising shift in vices among Americans. How Red Lobster got cooked and other indicators Listen · 9:16 9:16 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964874/1253150063" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">