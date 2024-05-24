Accessibility links
How Red Lobster got cooked and other indicators
The Indicator from Planet Money

Indicators of the Week is back! On today's episode, we discuss Red Lobster's bankruptcy, the rancid vibes of the U.S. economy, and a surprising shift in vices among Americans.

Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps including all-you-can-eat shrimp

Business

The seafood chain is in hot water after a series of bad choices by a parade of executives. Almost 580 restaurants will stay open, after dozens closed abruptly last week.

