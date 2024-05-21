broward health

Accessibility links
He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill

On the last full day of a Bahamas excursion, Vincent Wasney had three epileptic seizures. While being evacuated, he received a bill for expenses incurred during the cruise. Kristen Norman for KFF Health News hide caption

toggle caption
Kristen Norman for KFF Health News

Shots - Health News

A man from Michigan was evacuated from a cruise ship after having seizures. First, he drained his bank account to pay his medical bills.

