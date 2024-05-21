broward health

On the last full day of a Bahamas excursion, Vincent Wasney had three epileptic seizures. While being evacuated, he received a bill for expenses incurred during the cruise. Kristen Norman for KFF Health News hide caption toggle caption Kristen Norman for KFF Health News Shots - Health News He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill May 21, 2024 • A man from Michigan was evacuated from a cruise ship after having seizures. First, he drained his bank account to pay his medical bills. He fell ill on a cruise. Before he boarded the rescue boat, they handed him the bill Listen · 5:37 5:37 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252428534/1252770392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript