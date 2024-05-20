This Red Lobster in Maryland was among dozens of locations that closed abruptly ahead of the restaurant's bankruptcy filing. Alina Selyukh/NPR hide caption toggle caption Alina Selyukh/NPR Business Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps including all-you-can-eat shrimp May 20, 2024 • The seafood chain is in hot water after a series of bad choices by a parade of executives. Almost 580 restaurants will stay open, after dozens closed abruptly last week. Red Lobster files for bankruptcy after missteps including all-you-can-eat shrimp Listen · 4:02 4:02 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1252426585/1252553029" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">