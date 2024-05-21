Somi Kakoma and Lakisha May in Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway Matthew Murphy/Manhattan Theatre Club hide caption toggle caption Matthew Murphy/Manhattan Theatre Club It's Been a Minute Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh puts braiders centerstage May 21, 2024 • This week, Brittany Luse sits down with playwright Jocelyn Bioh, whose new play, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, is up for five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play. The two discuss Bioh's unique approach to comedy, what it took to bring a hair affair to Broadway, and how to find humor in dark situations. Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh puts braiders centerstage Listen · 20:08 20:08 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197956483/1252601537" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript