sauk county

Located less than an hour outside Madison, Wis., Columbia County has both city commuters and people in more rural, small towns. Portage, with a population of around 10,000, is the largest town in the county.

Politics

One voted Biden. One picked Trump. It's a tale of two counties in pivotal Wisconsin

May 21, 2024 • Wisconsin is one of a handful of pivotal states in the 2024 presidential election. Within the swing state, there are swing counties that could decide the election — even as people remain divided.