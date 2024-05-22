Four customers in Florida have filed a federal lawsuit against The Hershey Company alleging that designs displayed on some Reese's Peanut Butter cups were misleading to customers. Plaintiffs v. The Hershey Company hide caption toggle caption Plaintiffs v. The Hershey Company Law A lawsuit accuses Hershey's of using 'deceptive' packaging on Reese's products May 22, 2024 • Four plaintiffs in Florida say Hershey falsely represented several Reese's Peanut Butter products by showing "explicit carved-out artistic designs" on the wrappers being sold.