Four customers in Florida have filed a federal lawsuit against The Hershey Company alleging that designs displayed on some Reese's Peanut Butter cups were misleading to customers.

Law

A lawsuit accuses Hershey's of using 'deceptive' packaging on Reese's products

Four plaintiffs in Florida say Hershey falsely represented several Reese's Peanut Butter products by showing "explicit carved-out artistic designs" on the wrappers being sold.

