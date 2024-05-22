economic well-being

Rising prices remain a top concern for Americans, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve. But 72% of adults say they're living comfortably financially or at least doing OK. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images hide caption toggle caption Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Economy A big survey asked Americans about their finances. Here are some trouble spots May 22, 2024 • A new report from the Fed shows little change in family finances over the last year, but rising prices remain a big worry. And parents of children under the age of 18 feel worse off than a year ago.