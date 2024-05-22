Accessibility links
economic well-being economic well-being
Stories About

economic well-being

A big survey asked Americans about their finances. Here are some trouble spots

Rising prices remain a top concern for Americans, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve. But 72% of adults say they're living comfortably financially or at least doing OK. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Economy

A big survey asked Americans about their finances. Here are some trouble spots

A new report from the Fed shows little change in family finances over the last year, but rising prices remain a big worry. And parents of children under the age of 18 feel worse off than a year ago.

Browse archive or search npr.org