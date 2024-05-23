cyber attacks

Austin's Ascension Seton Medical Center is among the hospitals affected by a nationwide cybersecurity breach of Ascension technology systems. Julia Reihs/KUT News hide caption toggle caption Julia Reihs/KUT News Shots - Health News How the Ascension cyberattack is disrupting care at hospitals KUT News May 23, 2024 • With IT systems down, staff at Ascension have to use manual processes they left behind some 20 years ago. It's the latest in a string of attacks on health care systems that house private patient data.