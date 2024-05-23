Accessibility links
Ada Limón couldn't get pregnant, then realized: 'What if my body was only my body?'

Wild Card with Rachel Martin

As U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limón has focused her attention on the natural world, most recently editing a collection of nature poems, titled You Are Here. But Limón's ability to see what others often overlook goes beyond nature. Limón talks with Rachel about learning to forgive yourself, the smell of her grandparents' dueling fudge recipes and a premonition she once had.

