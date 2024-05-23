Ada Limón on Wild Card Lucas Marquardt hide caption toggle caption Lucas Marquardt Wild Card with Rachel Martin Ada Limón couldn't get pregnant, then realized: 'What if my body was only my body?' May 23, 2024 • As U.S. Poet Laureate, Ada Limón has focused her attention on the natural world, most recently editing a collection of nature poems, titled You Are Here. But Limón's ability to see what others often overlook goes beyond nature. Limón talks with Rachel about learning to forgive yourself, the smell of her grandparents' dueling fudge recipes and a premonition she once had. Ada Limón couldn't get pregnant, then realized: 'What if my body was only my body?' Listen · 30:03 30:03 Toggle more options Download Embed Embed <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1244130906/1252906691" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> Transcript